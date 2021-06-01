MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is in custody after a stabbing in North Miami Beach.
Police said it happened at a Publix store at 14641 Biscayne Boulevard.READ MORE: Miramar Man Arrested After Reportedly Firing Shots Into Neighbor's Apartment
Arriving officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspect who fled the scene.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
A police source told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the stabbing took place near the deli.READ MORE: Section Of Krome Avenue Still Shutdown Due To Large Smoky Brush Fire
The suspect and the victim are said to be in their mid-20s or early 30s.
Authorities said the suspect could face a charge of attempted murder.
Police are reviewing store surveillance video as they continue to investigate this incident.MORE NEWS: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Is Running For Governor
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.