MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is in custody after a stabbing in North Miami Beach.

Police said it happened at a Publix store at 14641 Biscayne Boulevard.

Arriving officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspect who fled the scene.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A police source told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the stabbing took place near the deli.

The suspect and the victim are said to be in their mid-20s or early 30s.

Authorities said the suspect could face a charge of attempted murder.

Police are reviewing store surveillance video as they continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.