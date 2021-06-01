  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s been a shooting in Miami’s Midtown District.

Miami PD told CBS4 it happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of 3101 North Miami Avenue.

Police said they got reports of several shots being fired. When they arrived they found two men who were shot.

Those men were then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, the two men “were the target of an attempted robbery” in a parking garage.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the Herald there was a “shootout.”

A source told the Herald that one man died while the condition of the other is unknown.

The robber remains on the run.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

