MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was taken into custody in Miramar after police said he fired a gun into a neighbor’s apartment.

It happened Tuesday morning in the 8100 block of SW 21st Court, near Sherman Circle.

According to police, 24-year-old Shaheem Smith not only shot at the apartment, but he also fired on several vehicles and in the direction of police officers.

“We were able to locate exactly where the shots were coming from and found the suspect who turned himself in,” said police spokeswoman Tania Rues.

Although there was extensive property damage, No one was injured by the gunfire.

Smith has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and criminal mischief.