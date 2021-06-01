MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Tuesday marking the official start to the hurricane season, the mayor of Miami and other city officials gathered to talk about the importance of being storm ready.
"Some of the steps that us residents can take right now: Trim your trees. Call 311 for trees that are on public property. Gather important documents for safekeeping. Check insurance policies for adequate coverage. Consider flood insurance, particularly if you're in a flood zone," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
Suarez hosted the hurricane preparedness press conference at the city's emergency operations center Tuesday morning.
The mayor also said families should make sure they have a storm plan in place.
Suarez said the city has begun trimming trees and make sure the drainage system is fully functional.