MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five agonizing years is how long the family of Liliana and Daniela Moreno have been waiting for the truth about the disappearance of the mother and daughter.

According to police, a person of interest remains — Gustavo Castano.

Gustavo is Liliana’s ex-boyfriend and Daniela’s father, and investigators say he was the last person to see them alive.

Liliana’s brother says Gustavo is responsible.

“My dad, he died waiting for an answer and I hope we can find any answer that I owe to him,” says Eduardo Moreno.

“The only person who knows what really happened is still there, still next to you living his life the way he wants to do what he wants to do.”

Liliana and Daniela were last seen on Memorial Day of 2016 and lived near NW 41 St. and the Florida Turnpike in Doral.

Gustavo told investigators then he dropped the two off at a Home Depot along Okeechobee Rd. and the Turnpike.

In the same area, police had a confrontation with Gustavo after he stabbed himself in the neck.

Police had tasered him and he lost his right eye as a result.

He has denied any involvement in the disappearance of Liliana and Daniela.

Now, local agencies along with the FBI are trying to turn up the heat on this cold case.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Christopher Villano says they need new leads and evidence.

“He’s out in the community here in South Florida,” says Villano. “We’re dotting all our I’s and crossing all our T’s and, in these cases, we don’t just want to make an arrest.”

Heartbroken family members hope that the renewed spotlight on the case will bring the answers that the family has been waiting too long for.

“Just call and say anything that you know,” says Eduardo.

The FBI has announced a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of the missing mother and daughter.