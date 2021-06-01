MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami middle school custodian received the surprise and honor of a lifetime Tuesday.
Alonzo Henly was chosen from over 2,000 nominees as the grand prize winner of Tennant Company's "Custodians Are Key" awards program.
He arrives at Brownsville Middle every day – four hours early – and serves as a mentor in the 5000 Role Models program.
Henley is the second winner of the Custodians Are Key campaign. For his dedication, Brownsville Middle School will receive $10,000, while he takes home a $5,000 prize package.
CBS4 Photojournalist Luis Zabala was there for the special call to the principal’s office.