By CBSMiami.com Team
Brownsville Middle School, Luis Zabala, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami middle school custodian received the surprise and honor of a lifetime Tuesday.

Alonzo Henly was chosen from over 2,000 nominees as the grand prize winner of Tennant Company’s “Custodians Are Key” awards program.

He arrives at Brownsville Middle every day – four hours early – and serves as a mentor in the 5000 Role Models program.

Henley is the second winner of the Custodians Are Key campaign. For his dedication, Brownsville Middle School will receive $10,000, while he takes home a $5,000 prize package.

CBS4 Photojournalist Luis Zabala was there for the special call to the principal’s office.

