MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night, heartbroken family members and friends stopped by the growing memorial for the victims of the mass shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade PD released surveillance video showing the suspected shooters before and after they killed two people and injured 20.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke on CNN Monday evening with the hope that the surveillance video will bring the shooters to justice.

“The fear is further retaliation, we have to get to these people and make this stop,” said Cava.

Mayor Cava also said that there are lots of leads in the investigation.

“There are tips coming in, people are able to perhaps identify some of the shooters, other information, so we’re very hopeful,” said Cava.

On Monday afternoon, Chopper4 was over the scene as crews pulled a submerged SUV out a canal near the Golden Glades Interchange that’s believed to be the suspects’ getaway vehicle.

City and county leaders spoke on the horrific shooting and its impact on the area earlier in the day.

“Anytime they strike them down and they die in our community it is meant to keep us from having a normal life here in Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

Meanwhile, three people remain in critical condition.

Rodney Thomas said his daughter Kadedra was shot three times but is expected to be OK.

“She said her body was on fire,” said Thomas. “She was thinking this was where it was going to end, this is how it’s going to end.”

Criminologist Dr. Alex Piquero said this was a hit that was planned and coordinated.

“It was very clear that they were targeting someone, and they inflicted as much carnage and damage as they could,” said Dr. Piquero.