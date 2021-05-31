MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very mild start to Memorial Day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s across South Florida.

Throughout the day passing showers and some storms will be possible with the heating of the day and instability. The National Weather Service says a few storms could turn strong. Highs climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The UV index is extreme so don’t forget the sunblock if you are going to be out and about in the sun. There is only a slight risk of rip currents at the beach and no advisories for boaters.

Monday night scattered storms will be possible and lows will fall to the upper 70s.

The next few days we remain unsettled with a higher rain chance. Keep the rain gear handy as we’ll see a mix of warm sun and storms on Tuesday. Storms likely increase Wednesday with the potential for gusty storms on Thursday. The storm chance remains high even as we head into Friday.