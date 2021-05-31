MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When the Miami Heat return to play next season, it won’t be at the American Airlines Arena.
Crews began removing signage outside the arena on Monday. They’re converting it to the new name: FTX Arena.READ MORE: Sensor Tech More Than A Decade & $100 Million In The Making Promises To Stop Drunk Driving Before It Begins
The Heat played its first game in the arena in January of 2000. And with the inauguration of the arena came the naming rights from American Airlines.READ MORE: Graduation For Miami-Dade Seniors Begin Tuesday At 3 Venues
Some fans stopped by the arena Tuesday to get a last look at the old name.
“American Airlines, the name of the arena, is ending,” said Heat fan Joel, “and I wanted to remember it with more pictures.”MORE NEWS: 2 Men Found Shot In Miami's Midtown District
The new name, FTX Arena, becomes official on Friday.