  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMTulsa 1921: An American Tragedy
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Graduation, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Schools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In-person high school graduations for Miami-Dade County seniors will begin Tuesday.

There will be three venues that will be used the rest of this week and part of next week.

READ MORE: 2 Men Found Shot In Miami's Midtown District

Those venues are the Ocean Bank Convocation Center at FIU, Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition, and Miami High School.

MORE NEWS: Memorial Day Weekend On Miami Beach A Completely Different Scene Than Chaotic Spring Break

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that the class of 2021 will be celebrated “with the pomp and circumstance it deserves.”

CBSMiami.com Team