MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In-person high school graduations for Miami-Dade County seniors will begin Tuesday.
There will be three venues that will be used the rest of this week and part of next week.READ MORE: 2 Men Found Shot In Miami's Midtown District
Those venues are the Ocean Bank Convocation Center at FIU, Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition, and Miami High School.
MORE NEWS: Memorial Day Weekend On Miami Beach A Completely Different Scene Than Chaotic Spring Break
Beginning tomorrow, the dreams and aspirations of the remarkable class of 2021 will fill these spaces. Through challenge and adversity, you have made it and we at @MDCPS will celebrate your graduation with the pomp and circumstance it deserves. https://t.co/ws3qHni7YK pic.twitter.com/HiS6RJI3LIREAD MORE: 'We Must Get These Killers Off The Streets': Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Police Want Justice In Weekend Mass Shootings
— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 31, 2021
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that the class of 2021 will be celebrated “with the pomp and circumstance it deserves.”