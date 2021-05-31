MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Memorial Day weekend 2021 on Miami Beach may be remembered for everything it wasn’t.

As of Monday, there were no major disruptions reported, and the number of arrests and citations was nowhere near what it was two months ago.

In stands in stark contrast to this year’s spring break on Miami Beach, when there were fights in public, crime and violence.

A curfew was imposed and access to the beach was limited.

“We are proud of all the planning that went into this event – not only from the police department but the city as a whole, including our partners across Miami-Dade County. It is a success and something we look forward to next year,” said Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department.

That planning included adding hundreds of police officers, rerouting traffic out of the entertainment district at night and adding license plate readers to keep criminals off the beach.

“The message we are sending to the world if you are coming here to go nuts, go somewhere else. If you are coming here to break the rules, you are going to get arrested. Come here and appreciate our veterans, those that gave the ultimate measure of their lives for our country,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

CBS4 spoke to a family visiting from Kansas City about their experience this Memorial holiday weekend and how they felt about the extra police presence.

“It’s been a little crazy, but overall how big the city is, I think they handled it right,” said Blayne Kearney.

“We haven’t seen any issues. They are on top of everything, everyone feeling safe. Overall it’s been a good atmosphere. It’s a good experience, our first time in Florida,” said Martell Saulsberry.