MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A child was injured in a shooting outside an Opa-locka home on Sunday.
According to police, several individuals pulled up to a home in the 2300 block of Rutland Street, got out, and started shooting paintball guns at the residence where several children were in the yard.
Someone who lives in the home, believing his family was under attack, returned fire with a real gun, striking one of the individuals.
Police said the driver of the car then fled the scene with the injured juvenile. They believe the injured child was 10 or 11 years old. No word on their condition.