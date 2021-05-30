MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has been indicted for allegedly stealing nearly 200 government-owned ventilators worth $3 million.
The Justice Department says 42-year-old Yoelvis Denis Hernandez along with another man stole a tractor trailer carrying 192 ventilators from a lot at Miami International Airport last August.
The ventilators were intended for critically ill COVID patients in El Salvador.
Hernandez was arrested this week in Del Rio, Texas.
The other suspect Luis Montero has been in jail with no bond since September.
After an investigation, most of the stolen ventilators were recovered.