MASS SHOOTING2 Dead, Over 20 Injured In NW Miami-Dade
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another shooting Sunday, this time in northeast Miami-Dade.

It happened in a parking lot of a mall on 163 Street and NE 12 Avenue.

READ MORE: Mass Shooting: MDPD Director Says ‘Despicable Act Of Gun Violence’ Led To 2 Dead, Over 20 Injured

Responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in an unknown condition.

READ MORE: Coast Guard Suspends Search For 10 Cuban Migrants Who Went Missing After Boat Overturned Near Key West

Police said they think the man approached a woman who was sitting in her car, banged on her window and attacked her. That’s when she shot him.

No one on if anyone has been arrested.

MORE NEWS: ‘You Feel Helpless’: Victim’s Mother Speaks Out After Son Is Struck At Banquet Hall Mass Shooting

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team