MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another shooting Sunday, this time in northeast Miami-Dade.
It happened in a parking lot of a mall on 163 Street and NE 12 Avenue.READ MORE: Mass Shooting: MDPD Director Says ‘Despicable Act Of Gun Violence’ Led To 2 Dead, Over 20 Injured
Responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in an unknown condition.READ MORE: Coast Guard Suspends Search For 10 Cuban Migrants Who Went Missing After Boat Overturned Near Key West
Police said they think the man approached a woman who was sitting in her car, banged on her window and attacked her. That’s when she shot him.
No one on if anyone has been arrested.MORE NEWS: ‘You Feel Helpless’: Victim’s Mother Speaks Out After Son Is Struck At Banquet Hall Mass Shooting
If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.