MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On this Sunday, humidity levels have turned all the way up along with higher rain chances. The weather setup over the Sunshine State is primed for afternoon storms because there is an unstable atmosphere. It’s thanks to a stalled front over Central Florida and plenty of tropical moisture.

In South Florida, we can expect isolated passing showers as the morning ends along with a mix of sun and clouds. After daytime heating occurs, storms will begin to develop in the inland areas, over the Everglades, by around 3 to 4 p.m. This area of storm activity is expected to intensify and track towards the east.

So, the cities in Broward and NW Miami-Dade will be under stormy weather by the evening, at around 6 p.m. Storms will continue to spread southward across the rest of Miami-Dade through 9 p.m.

Be on alert by using CBS4 Weather app and tuning to CBS4 News because there is a marginal risk for severe storms. This means that there is an isolated chance for storms to be severe this evening and they’re capable of producing strong wind gust, heavy rain, and hail. Frequent lightning will be the biggest threat.

Late Sunday night, any leftover rain will track over the Keys followed by more showers or storms developing along the coast overnight Sunday into Monday. This will lead to a soggy morning on Memorial Day. By later Monday, the rain is expected to end, and midday should be sunnier but still very warm and humid.

Forecast high temperatures are expected to top the upper-80s or near 90 degrees each afternoon of the new week with the chance for showers and storms.