MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The three-day weekend is expected to be a busy one on the water.

To keep boaters safe, Miami Fire Rescue and FWC officers are out there too.

Officials said they’ve been anticipating a busy Memorial Day weekend, which could lead to people operating their boats or personal watercrafts under the influence of alcohol.

Both rescue crews and officers are asking everyone to avoid drinking and driving.

“If you guys are going to be out on the water, please have a designated boater that’s experienced, please. And have that designated operator to not be consuming alcohol,” said Kenny King with Miami Fire Rescue. “FWC and all the police authorities are not playing around this year. Even if you’re remotely under the influence, they’re not playing games, they’re going to arrest you.”

Officials are also asking boaters to double check their safety equipment, hydrate with plenty of water and check the weather before heading out.