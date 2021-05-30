MASS SHOOTING2 Dead, Over 20 Injured In NW Miami-Dade
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Mass Shooting, Miami News, Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that has killed at least two people and left more than 20 injured.

According to MDPD, the shooting took place at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of NW 186 Street.

It happened as a concert was letting out at a Billiards hall in the Country Club Shopping Center.

Investigators said a white Nissan Pathfinder with three people pulled up and opened fire with assault rifles and handguns.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, where paramedics pronounced two victims dead on the scene. MDFR rushed eight victims to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Police said over 12 other victims transported themselves to different local hospitals. At least one victim was listed in critical condition.

“This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez. “This type of gun violence has to stop.”

On the ground we can see up to 99 evidence markers — many times those marker indicate shell casings.

At this time, police have no one in custody.

If you know anything, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBSMiami.com Team