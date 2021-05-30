MASS SHOOTING2 Dead, Over 20 Injured In NW Miami-Dade
By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ola Kamara scored twice, Paul Arriola added a goal and an assist and D.C. United beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Saturday night.

Kamara slipped a bending shot past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper John McCarthy to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

Paul Arriola banged a left-footer off the post in the 21st to double the advantage. Arriola played an arcing ball toward the far post where Kamara put away a header from point-blank range to cap the scoring in the 71st minute.

D.C. United (3-5-0) snapped a four-game road losing streak — its longest since early in the 2018 season — dating to the end of last season.

Bill Hamid had three saves for D.C. United. The 30-year-old goalkeeper made his first appearance of the season following off-season hernia surgery followed by a calf strain suffered in April.

Miami (2-4-2) was scoreless for the second consecutive game and for the fourth time in its last six.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

