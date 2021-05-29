ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy was critically injured Saturday after being trapped in a roll-up gate at a parking garage, Orlando police said.
Officers were called to the scene shortly before 10 a.m. They performed CPR on the child after removing him from the gate and rushed to a hospital, where he remained on life support.
“Currently, this all appears to be a tragic accident,” said Heidi Rodríguez, a spokesperson for Orlando police.
She said an active investigation was ongoing. It was not immediately clear how the child became trapped in the gate.