MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Memorial Day Weekend, the first celebrated holiday since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, brought hundreds of tourists to Miami Beach, along with a heavy police presence.

“It’s good. Not so crowded as I expected it to be,” said Nisbel, from Tampa.

On this holiday weekend, Josh, on active duty with the military, came to remember our fallen heroes.

“I am celebrating the death of my homeboy. My good friend. A couple of years ago he got killed in Afghanistan in 2019. So, just seeing the planes fly over was just a good feeling,” said James, a tourist from South Carolina.

“I came here for the sun and the turn-up,” said Frank Edwards, a tourist from Mississippi.

Though many came down to hit the beach, the majority of the tourists say they are here to party

on Ocean Drive.

“Yes, everything. Drinking, partying, and turning up,” said Kaylie Shook from Houston.

“I didn’t come for the sun. You all could have had more shade, but for the partying and the lifestyle yes,” said Jeremy Dean, from North Carolina.

While tourists are seeking to have a good time, Miami Beach police have partnered with other police agencies to prevent the rowdiness and violent crimes that were seen during spring break.

“what you are seeing is a lot of patrols. It’s the increased staffing we have in place, strategic placement of our officers. We have 400 officers working from Miami beach and additional officers from outside agencies,” said Miami Beach Police Spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

Miami Beach Officials are asking tourists and visitors it is very crowded out here

to control the traffic in the area

Officials ask you to park in parking garages near 17th Street and 42nd Street. The city will be providing you free shuttle rides towards Ocean Drive.