HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A 5-year-old boy was killed by a hit and run driver Saturday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Southwest 14th Avenue. Homestead police tell us the driver who hit the child drove away. They are now working on getting a description of the car.

Police did release surveillance video taken around the time the boy was struck. It shows a white pick up truck towing a U-Haul double axle trailer. They say the driver of that car is only considered a person of interest at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Homestead police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.