MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you bought into the cryptocurrency craze yet or is it all a bit too confusing? Well get ready because Miami is about to be taken over by Bitcoin 2021, the world’s largest cryptocurrency conference.

Bitcoin 2021 takes place June 4 – 5 at Wynwood’s Mana Convention Center.

The event, one of the largest gatherings to emerge following the COVID-19 pandemic, will celebrate the decentralized technology, explore the technical advancement and give people the opportunity to use bitcoin in a real-world setting.

Keynote speakers include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and cryptocurrency leaders.

Bitcoin 2021 moves from Los Angeles to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, which has become a hub for arts, technology, and innovation.

“Wynwood’s tech scene has grown exponentially in the past decade and being selected to host the largest Bitcoin conference to date solidifies the neighborhood’s evolution into South Florida’s hub for artists and innovators,” said Albert Garcia, Chairman and Co-founder of the Wynwood BID. “Wynwood’s residents and businesses have shown their resiliency in the face of this pandemic, and we are ready to safely welcome back visitors for the first major in-person event in the last 16 months. Conference attendees will enjoy the unique, open-air offerings of the Wynwood Arts District- from our colorful streets to our internationally recognized culinary and brewery scene.”

Bitcoin 2021 organizers and one of its local partners, BitBasel, have commissioned area artists to create a 120″ mural that showcases the history of currency, its evolution through time, and the impact of digital currency has had in the past couple of years. Local artists and organizers will be displaying the community mural outside the Mana Convention Center from June 3-4.

Organizers have also partnered with local entities to provide conference attendees, and bitcoin enthusiasts access to one-of-a-kind bitcoin activations and neighborhood-wide official satellite events. Click here for more information about the satellite events.