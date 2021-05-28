MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people are recovering Friday morning after being hurt when gunfire erupted near Casino Miami Jai-Alai.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald captured a car chase. The video showed someone hanging out the passenger side of a black sedan, shooting at another car.

Two people inside the second vehicle were hurt.

There is another video that shows the white car going backwards slowly before it crashes into a concrete pole. In the background, there are more shots being fired.

The driver of the vehicle was grazed by a bullet and treated on the scene. Another person in the car and an innocent by-stander were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The casino, which had to be evacuated, is in the area of NW 37 Avenue and 36 Street.

The gunman got away.

Anyone with information on the shooting, including helping identify the gunman, should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”