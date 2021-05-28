DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors have charged the teen suspect in the brutal killing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey with first-degree murder.

Aiden Fucci, 14, who has been in a juvenile justice facility in Daytona Beach since his arrest on May 10, will now be tried as an adult.

Fucci is accused of stabbing Bailey 114 times with a knife.

A grand jury looked at the overwhelming evidence against Fucci and recommended he be moved to an adult court.

“It brings me no pleasure to be charged in a 14-year-old with, as an adult with first degree murder. But I can tell you also that the executive team and I reviewed all the facts, all the circumstances, the applicable law, and it was not difficult decision to make that he should be charged as an adult,” said State Attorney R. J. Larizza. “It’s a sad decision in a sad state of affairs, but it was clear to us after we looked at what happened, that it was not only appropriate to charge the defendant as an adult, but it was really the only choice that we could make.”

The Larizza alleges Fucci made statements to friends that he planned to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them.

Investigators said Fucci is the lone suspect in the murder of Bailey.