DORAL (CBSMiami) – A driver in a stolen car who led police on a pursuit in Doral on Friday morning, ended up in the hospital after crashing that vehicle into a canal.

According to Doral Police, officers tried to stop the driver of the stolen VW around 6:15 a.m. but he wouldn’t stop. Instead, he took off and police were hot on in heels. However, they stopped pursuing him when he left Doral city limits and drove onto an “unpaved, unsafe” area around NW 58th Street and 117th Avenue, according to police.

A short while later, police saw dust on a dark dirt road and then spotted the vehicle in the water.

Fire rescue divers went into the water to get the driver.

He was airlifted to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Police say they believe he hit a guard rail before crashing into the water.

Nobody else was in the car.