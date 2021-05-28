MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What better way to commemorate Memorial Day Weekend than going to Miami Beach for the 2021 Hyundai Air and Sea Show? Here is what to expect, if you go:

The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 29 through Sunday, May 30 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

It will feature offshore powerboat demonstrations, extreme water sports, an action zone, a military display village, and more.

The event’s website calls it, “The Greatest Show Above the Earth,” as it will showcase the women, men, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States military.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will offer a variety of customized hospitality options that offer the best views of the finest equipment and technology our country has to offer.

Those attending will find a range of opportunities to enjoy with family or friends, entertain clients, and conduct some business in an excitement-charged atmosphere only found on Miami Beach.

Beach Club gates are scheduled to open at 11 a.m.

The Air & Sea Show takes place on Miami Beach along Ocean Drive from 11th Street to 14th Street.

The Display Village and Action Zones are located between 11th and 14th Street, which includes interactive displays from military service branches and corporate partners.

In the Action Zone, guests will see a motocross performance by Keith Sayer’s KSFMX Freestyle Motocross demo team. At the Display Village, guests can check out flight and navigation simulators for the U.S. Air Force, tactical training equipment from the U.S. Army, displays from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the United States Marine Corps rifle range simulators. They’ll also be able to meet men and women of the armed forces.

There will also be a Kids Fun Zone between 12th and 13th Streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with kids yoga, arts and crafts, face painting, relay races, scavenger hunts, and more.

For ticket information, click here.

COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES: Face masks are mandatory in the Display Village and at the Show Site. However, mask removal is permitted in the open beach area while seated and while seated in designated spaces to eat and drink. Occupancy has been reduced, and hand sanitation areas will be available throughout the premises.

There will also be COVID-detecting K-9’s sniffing for any positive signs of COVID-19. If found, those detected will take a PCR rapid test onsite. If they test positive, they will not be admitted to the event.

For more information, click here.