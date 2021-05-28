ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Expect more changes if you’re taking the family to the Universal Orlando Resort this weekend. Starting Saturday, May 29, wearing a mask indoors will be optional if you are fully vaccinated.
If you are not fully vaccinated, you are required to continue wearing a mask indoors. However, Universal is not requiring guests to provide proof of vaccination.
This is the latest safety measure Universal has decided to do away with.
The theme park lifted its mask mandate for anyone outdoors earlier this month.
Temperature checks and social distancing requirements have also changed.
