By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a good time to stock up on hurricane supplies.

Not only is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on Tuesday June 1, a 10-day sales tax “holiday” in which Floridians can buy certain hurricane supplies without paying taxes, begins today, Friday May 28.

Shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on such items as reusable ice packs that cost $20 or less; portable self-powered radios, gas tanks and packages of batteries that cost $50 or less; non-electric food coolers that cost $60 or less; tarps that cost $100 or less; and portable generators that cost $1,000 or less.

The holiday, which runs through June 6, is expected to save shoppers $10.5 million in state and local sales taxes.

CLICK HERE to see a full list of eligible items.

