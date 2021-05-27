PETERSBURG (CBSMiami) — St. Petersburg police are investigating antisemitic hate graffiti on a wall of the Florida Holocaust Museum.

According to police, vandals spray-painted a swastika and “Jews are guilty” on the wall.

Patrol officers spotted the graffiti around 4 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

City sanitation workers had painted over the graffiti by midmorning on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Earlier this week, South Florida man Jeffrey Fleming was arrested for yelling antisemitic remarks at a rabbi, dumping a bag of human feces in front of the Chabad of South Broward and spitting at a menorah.

He was charged with felony stalking with a hate crime enhancement and littering human waste. Bail was set at $11,000.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody said “Any hate crime In Florida will not be tolerated. And antisemitism in Florida will not be tolerated. Any hate crime of any type is condemned. I know law enforcement stands together and we are working to stamp out any hate crime.”