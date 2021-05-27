MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The manslaughter trial of a popular Mexican soap opera actor has been postponed.
During a brief virtual hearing on Thursday morning, the attorney for Pablo Lyle asked for more time to prepare the case.READ MORE: BBB Warns Scammers Offering Free Child Safety Kits In Order To Steal Identities
Lyle, 33, is accused of involuntary manslaughter.
Back in March of 2019, Lyle was captured on surveillance video running out of the passenger side of the vehicle towards Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63. His brother-in-law also got out of the car, but it was not in park and it started rolling into the intersection.
SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS CAPTURED THE PUNCH:
READ MORE: Florida Supreme Court Rejects Challenge To Medical Marijuana Law
The brother-in-law ran back to the car to stop it from rolling and Hernandez walked back toward his own car. That is when the surveillance video shows Lyle running towards Hernandez.
The judge postponed the trial to August 2nd.
The trial was supposed to start in just a few weeks.
Lyle is on house arrest until the start of the trial.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will You Get Each Month?
Lyle was the star of the Mexican telenovela “Mi Adorable Maldición,” or “My Adorable Curse.” He also stars in a newly released Netflix drama called “Yankee.”