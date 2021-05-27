CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – One woman is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Coral Springs Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired along the 2000 block of 95 Avenue.
Authorities said when they arrived they found two 18-year-old women seriously injured.
"Upon arrival, officers located two victims who were transported to North Broward Hospital. Unfortunately, one of the victim was pronounced deceased. And there was one suspect that was located. And we just want to let the public know that there's no danger to the public right now," said Coral Springs PD Sgt. Francis Capre. "Whenever there's a loss of life, it's very tragic, and it's just a tragic situation."
An investigation into what prompted the deadly shooting continues.