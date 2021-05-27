MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people are hurt after gunfire erupted outside Casino Miami Jai-Alai Thursday evening.
Surveillance video obtained by CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald captured a car chase. The tape showed someone hanging out the passenger side of a black sedan, shooting at another car.READ MORE: ‘Bill Misfires So Badly’: Florida Law Designed To Stop Big Tech Censorship Already Being Challenged
Plenty of people were around, but amazingly there were, as of right now, only three injuries.READ MORE: Miami Beach To Memorial Day Weekend Crowds: 'We'll Have Zero Tolerance For Speeding, Ordinance Violations & Serious Misconduct'
The casino, which had to be evacuated, is in the area of NW 37 Avenue and 36 Street.
It’s still an active scene at this hour.MORE NEWS: Coral Springs Shooting Leave Woman Dead, Another Injured
If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.