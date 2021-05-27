  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Casino Miami Jai Alai, Miami Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people are hurt after gunfire erupted outside Casino Miami Jai-Alai Thursday evening.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald captured a car chase. The tape showed someone hanging out the passenger side of a black sedan, shooting at another car.

Plenty of people were around, but amazingly there were, as of right now, only three injuries.

The casino, which had to be evacuated, is in the area of NW 37 Avenue and 36 Street.

It’s still an active scene at this hour.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

