MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ultra Music Festival and the Downtown Neighbors Alliance announced Wednesday that they have reached an agreement to bring a conclusion to their longstanding tensions.

The Downtown Neighbors Alliance is a neighborhood organization representing a dozen residential communities in downtown Miami.

Ultra said they will voluntarily implement its first community standards program addressing issues including construction schedules, park closures, noise monitoring/impact, and traffic management.

“This development finally opens the door to establishing an ongoing working relationship between the parties, which was long overdue,” according to company spokesperson, Ray Martinez. “Ultra’s leadership was privileged to work closely with local residents in striking the balance between accommodating local residential lifestyles and hosting large-scale and state-of-the-art music productions in Miami’s urban core.”

Mr. Martinez further stated that “[w]e look forward to continuing to partner with area residents with the common goal of advancing a shared vision of sustainable coexistence, which will allow us to continue showcasing Miami and its local culture as the dance music capital of the world.”

James Torres, President of the Miami Downtown Neighbors Alliance, commented “[w]e are pleased to have reached an agreement that addresses many of the issues that have impacted Downtown Miami residents during previous Ultra events. We believe that this agreement will allow Ultra and its neighbors to coexist and will highlight Downtown Miami as “One Community for All”, and a great place to live, work and play.”

The next edition of Ultra Music Festival is scheduled to take place from March 25 – 27, 2022 at Bayfront Park.

