MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida ride share driver and one of his passengers are recovering in the hospital after being shot.

Miami-Dade police say the driver picked up two passengers near NW 104 Street and 8 Avenue on Tuesday.

Suddenly, someone pulled up in a light-colored vehicle and started shooting.

One of the passengers returned fire. During the exchange of gunfire, the ride share driver and the other passengers were both shot.

Images from the scene of the shooting show the multiple evidence markers on the road following the barrage of bullets.

The driver left his car, trying to get to safety.

The unhurt passenger then took the car to drive the injured passenger to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The driver was transported separately.

Both he and the passenger are in stable condition.

The gunman in the light-colored vehicle remains at large.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”