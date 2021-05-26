MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s going to be a wonderful Wednesday in South Florida which started with mild temperatures, mostly in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll be another dry, mostly sunny day ahead, getting a little warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents due to a stronger East breeze and rough surf.

Wednesday night will be pleasant with low to mid 70s. Although the moon will not be officially “Super” tonight it will still be big, bright and beautiful and light up the sky!

Thursday temperatures continue to rise with highs in the upper 80s. But we continue with mainly dry weather through late week.

Friday will be very warm with highs near 90 degrees.

This weekend will be hot and humid with highs climbing to around 90 degrees.

As moisture increases, the humidity will return with the potential for some storms especially Sunday through Monday for Memorial Day.