  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  It’s going to be a wonderful Wednesday in South Florida which started with mild temperatures, mostly in the mid to upper 70s. It’ll be another dry, mostly sunny day ahead, getting a little warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents due to a stronger East breeze and rough surf.

READ MORE: South Florida Cases Of Violence Against Children Part Of National Trend

Wednesday night will be pleasant with low to mid 70s. Although the moon will not be officially “Super” tonight it will still be big, bright and beautiful and light up the sky!

Thursday temperatures continue to rise with highs in the upper 80s. But we continue with mainly dry weather through late week.

READ MORE: One Year Later: Black Lives Matter Protesters Gather At Torch Of Friendship To Remember George Floyd

Friday will be very warm with highs near 90 degrees.

This weekend will be hot and humid with highs climbing to around 90 degrees.

MORE NEWS: Florida Could Soon Add Another Vaccine For Kids & Teens In Arsenal Against COVID

As moisture increases, the humidity will return with the potential for some storms especially Sunday through Monday for Memorial Day.

Lissette Gonzalez