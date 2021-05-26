MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach PD has arrested one woman Wednesday night after another was shot in the leg following an altercation.
According to MBPD, an officer heard a gunshot near 18 Street and Meridian Avenue.
Upon arrival, he discovered a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The officer then confronted another woman at the scene.
Through his investigation, the officer learned that the two women knew each other.
The shooting happened after an altercation between the pair, though it's still unclear what led up to the fight.
That shooter was taken into custody, while the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.