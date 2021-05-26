By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Senior High School has been placed on lockdown after a threat was received, according to Miami Beach police.

A tweet from MBPD says it got word of the threat via its 911 call center.

Miami Beach High in lockdown on May 26, 2021. (CBS4)

A perimeter has been established around the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, police are asking parents to avoid the area and at this moment, the children are safe.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

