MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Senior High School has been placed on lockdown after a threat was received, according to Miami Beach police.

A tweet from MBPD says it got word of the threat via its 911 call center.

A perimeter has been established around the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, police are asking parents to avoid the area and at this moment, the children are safe.

UPDATE: We are conducting an investigation alongside @MDSPD at Miami Beach Sr High. READ MORE: South Florida Arrests Made In Connection To Multi-Million-Dollar Healthcare Scam Out of an abundance of caution, we ask parents to please avoid the area. It is important to note that at this moment the children are safe. pic.twitter.com/T3eVHfcUNp — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 26, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.