By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Senior High School had to be placed on lockdown Wednesday after receiving threat, according to Miami Beach police.

A tweet from MBPD said it got word of the threat via its 911 call center.

Miami Beach High in lockdown on May 26, 2021. (CBS4)

A perimeter was established around the school as officers swept the school.

MBPD gave an all-clear just after 3:40 p.m.

