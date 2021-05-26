MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Senior High School had to be placed on lockdown Wednesday after receiving threat, according to Miami Beach police.
A tweet from MBPD said it got word of the threat via its 911 call center.
A perimeter was established around the school as officers swept the school.
MBPD gave an all-clear just after 3:40 p.m.
Officers have conducted a thorough search of the campus. At this time, no threat has been identified and the school has been secured.Students will be dismissed shortly.We thank our law enforcement partners from across Miami-Dade for their prompt response and commitment to safety.
— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 26, 2021