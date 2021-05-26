MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man who was critically injured while teaching his 34-year-old son to drive died a day after being struck by the vehicle his son had been driving, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man was guiding his son into a parking space at the First Baptist Church in Naples when the SUV hit him on Monday night, the agency said in an accident report.

Troopers said the man was standing on the opposite side of curb when his son stepped on the accelerator. The vehicle went over the curb and hit the man.

He was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital. He died the next day, troopers said.

The agency does not release names of those involved in crashes, citing a voter-approved amendment designed to protect victims.

The son now faces a felony charge of driving without a license resulting in a serious injury.

An investigation is underway.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)