TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill targeting people who run pandemic scams.
DeSantis announced Tuesday evening that he had signed the bill (HB 9), which passed the House and Senate unanimously during the spring legislative session.
The new law prohibits someone from trying to profit by lying about the authenticity, effectiveness, or availability of personal protective equipment. It also prohibits someone from making money by offering access to a vaccine for COVID-19 or any other pandemic disease.READ MORE: South Florida Arrests Made In Connection To Multi-Million-Dollar Healthcare Scam
The new law allows Florida's attorney general to shut down websites or other media platforms disseminating false information about the vaccine or fraudulently selling PPE.
