ISLAMORADA (CBSMiami) – Some Florida High school seniors celebrated their graduation Florida Keys style.
On Sunday, May 23, a portion of the Coral Shores High School's Class of 2021 tossed their graduation caps in the air on a sandbar off Islamorada.
What a quintessential only in Florida moment.
The 2021 senior class took part in various activities to celebrate the end of their high school careers which culminates Wednesday night with a traditional graduation ceremony at the school's football field.
Parents, the Islamorada community and the school helped to organize six consecutive days of celebratory activities to help make up for many school activities that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are 155 students in the graduating class.
