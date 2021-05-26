MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Expect to see more down-crossing gates and flashing lights along the Florida East Coast Railway tracks as Brightline tests their trains with the hopes of resuming service later this year.

Brightline is reminding drivers and pedestrians to not let their guards down around the tracks.

Brightline has been no stranger to crashes and deaths in the past.

In its first year of service in 2018, a man was killed when he went around the gates and tried to beat a Brightline train.

A camera on the train’s front end caught the crash in Boynton Beach.

Last year, a car was hit by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach where the driver was able to get out with seconds to spare.

A month later, a driver of an SUV was killed after being slammed into by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

Brightline says these types of incidents is what they want to avoid as trains reappear on the tracks.

An analysis by the Associated Press in 2019 found that Brightline had the worst death per-mile death rate of the nation’s 800+ railroads.

That analysis was published at the end of 2019, a couple months before service was brought to a screeching halt due to the pandemic.

“It’s like the fastest train I’ve ever seen in my life and the most killings from a train,” says Lameka Gordon, driver.

Drivers who frequently get caught by a passing Brightline train at Broward Blvd. near U.S. 1 say they’ve seen it all.

“Especially night-time, right around 6 or 7 o’clock when people are coming back and forth from work they go right underneath and lift the thing up,” says Joe McCarthy. “The gates are there for a reason.”

While passenger service hasn’t been running, Brightline has continued construction of the West Palm Beach to Orlando route.