MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The future looked bright for Andy De Leon. The 30-year-old, who was focused on buying a home, had just earned his certification as a physical therapy assistant and had a new job. But just a week ago, his life took an unexpected turn.

“It was just too disgusting, too dirty and evil,” said a neighbor.

The Miami man now faces a grim prognosis and is clinging to his life after being shot in the head by his girlfriend’s angry ex-boyfriend.

“I heard seven shots,” said a neighbor.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade PD arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Clemente.

They said he shot his ex-girlfriend and De Leon outside a home on SW 98 Avenue and 51 Terrace at around 11 p.m.

Clemente tracked the couple and ambushed them with a semi-automatic handgun.

Police said he shot his ex-girlfriend in the chest, who is now home, and De Leon twice, once in the head.

De Leon called 911 and tried to drive to a nearby gas station after his girlfriend was shot, but then lost consciousness.

“He didn’t deserve for this to happen to him. He’s a hard working guy just trying to make it in life, be happy , find a nice girl, “ said a neighbor.

De Leon was clinically dead when he arrived to the hospital, but doctors where able to revive him.

A week later, he remains bedridden at the hospital.

De Leon’s family has faith he will pull through.

“Andy is just very sweet. Only word I can really use to describe him,” said Ana Lora, a neighbor.

Lora, who grew up with the 30-year-old, said the family is suffering.

Supporters have now started a GoFundMe page to help the family.

On the page, the family writes, “We are praying for a miracle.”

“If you can’t donate, just share. It’s gonna take a lot of recuperation. He will need a lot of physical therapy. And for what they are going through, it would just be a lot of relief for the family,” said Lora

Clemente is facing two murder charges and he remains under investigation for a March fatal shooting that involved one of his friends

If you would like to donate towards De Leon’s medical expenses, click here.