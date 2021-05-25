MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean is the first cruise line to get the green light to set sail this summer.
"After 15 months of hard work and collaboration, today's approval of our simulated cruises is the latest promising step in our path to return to sailing in the U.S. We look forward to welcoming our crew, loyal guests and supporters from around the world this summer."
The company says vaccines will be required to board its ships again.
Travelers 16 and older departing from the U.S. or Bahamas on or before Aug. 1 have to be fully vaccinated before sailing.
After Aug. 1, travelers as young as 12 must be fully vaccinated before travel.