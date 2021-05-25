MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is looking for a driver who hit a wheelchair-bound man before leaving the scene of the crash Tuesday night.
According to MDPD, the crash happened near US-1 and SW 216 Street at around 8:54 p.m.
Detectives said the van fled southbound. No word on the make or model of the van.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the victim to Jackson South. His condition is not known.
If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.