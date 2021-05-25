  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:hit and run, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is looking for a driver who hit a wheelchair-bound man before leaving the scene of the crash Tuesday night.

According to MDPD, the crash happened near US-1 and SW 216 Street at around 8:54 p.m.

Detectives said the van fled southbound. No word on the make or model of the van.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the victim to Jackson South. His condition is not known.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

