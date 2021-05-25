MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach is making big plans for big crowds for Memorial Day weekend, which includes plenty of restrictions.

License plate readers will be in use across the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle Causeways from Friday through Sunday evenings starting at 10pm.

The MacArthur Causeway will only have one eastbound lane open for travel while License plate readers are in use and the Julia Tuttle Causeway will have two eastbound lanes open.

License Plate readers will also be set up Thursday evening along the 5th Street corridor and Monday evening along the 5ht Street and 41st Street corridors to screen incoming traffic.

There will be checkpoints at beach entrances to cap the number of people who can access them.

Prohibited on the beach:

alcohol

inflatable devices

tents, tables and similar structures

loud music

coolers

glass containers

styrofoam and plastic straws

There will also be an evening traffic loop in place to keep flow moving on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights during the holiday weekend beginning at 7pm with normal traffic patterns returning no later than 5am each day.

The loop directs eastbound traffic on 5th Street to travel northbound on Collins Avenue to 17th Street, then moving westbound to Washington Avenue, and southbound on Washington Avenue to 5th Street.

Barricades will restrict access to the Flamingo Park and South of Fifth residential neighborhoods.

Residents need valid photo ID or proof of residency. Visitors, delivery and ride-share vehicles will need to use checkpoints operated by police and/or security guards.

When the traffic loop is in place, the Miami Beach Trolley service and Miami-Dade County bus service will operate in the southbound and northbound direction along Meridian Avenue between 5th Street and 17th Street in lieu of Collins Avenue.

The city is also stopping golf cart rentals along with low-speed vehicles, autocycles, motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles powered by motors of 50cc or less and motorized bicycles.

Arrestable offenses include:

drinking alcohol in public

smoking marijuana

driving under the influence (DUI)

driving a scooter in and out of vehicular traffic or on sidewalks

loud music from vehicles

Goodwill Ambassadors will be available throughout the South Beach area to assist with questions and can be identified by their branded t-shirts.

The high-impact weekend measures are in effect from 7 pm on Friday, May 28 through 7 pm, Monday May 31.

