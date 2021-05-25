MIAMI (CBSMiami) – May is National Bike Month and the mayor of Miami-Dade County announced two initiatives to promote bike safety.
In downtown Miami, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava introduced “Bike 305,” which is meant to promote bicycling in the county as well as educating everyone on bicycle and pedestrian safety.READ MORE: Killing Of 4-Year-Old Greyson Kessler By His Father Raises Questions
The other initiative is called “Vision Zero.”READ MORE: Bond Set For Jeffrey Fleming, Charged With Hurling Antisemitic Slurs, Dumping Feces, Spitting At Menorah At Chabad Of South Broward
“It’s zero because zero is the only acceptable number of deaths, the only acceptable number of injuries on our streets,” said Mayor Cava.
The goal of “Vision Zero” is to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and serious injuries by 2030.MORE NEWS: Visit Florida Looks To Boost International Tourism
CBS 4 News is a proud partner of the “Vision Zero” initiative.