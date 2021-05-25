MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made a South Florida stop on Tuesday.

Mayorkas met with Haitian community leaders to discuss the new extension of temporary protected status for Haitians.

“I was particularly privileged this afternoon to be able to be a part of such an important community center that brings so much hope to young people who have their lives ahead of them,” he said, “and who can realize so much here in the United States. It’s not lost on any of us.”

On Saturday, the Biden Administration approved the new TPS, reversing a Trump administration decision to end their status.

The move now allows about a 100,000 Haitians to apply and remain in the U.S. lawfully.

Eligible Haitian nationals have 180 days to apply for TPS and must prove they entered the United States before May 22, 2021.

Once granted, their TPS status would last for up to 18 months.

Haiti was originally designated for TPS following the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010. Those protections were extended several times, until the Trump administration tried to terminate them altogether in 2017.