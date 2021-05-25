MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is making a stop in South Florida on Tuesday. He is scheduled to meet with Haitian community leaders to discuss the new extension of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. TPS is a form of humanitarian relief that can be granted when it is deemed unsafe to return to one’s home country.
On Saturday, the Biden Administration approved the new TPS, reversing a Trump administration decision to end their status.
The move now allows about a 100-thousand Haitians to apply and remain in the U.S. lawfully.
Eligible Haitian nationals have 180 days to apply for TPS and must prove they entered the United States before May 22, 2021.
Once granted, their TPS status would last for up to 18 months.
Haiti was originally designated for TPS following the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010. Those protections were extended several times, until the Trump administration tried to terminate them altogether in 2017.