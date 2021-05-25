FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has a new weapon in its arsenal to combat the community’s opioid epidemic.

It’s a new and innovative piece of technology called the MX908, which is designed to quickly and safely identify dangerous illegal drugs and substances, including fentanyl. A small amount of the drug fentanyl can be extremely dangerous and even deadly.

The device makes field detection much safer for officers by limiting exposure to larger amounts of substances.

BSO currently has four MX908 instruments which have been used dozens of times and have helped BSO deputies identify a number of illicit drugs and cutting agents including: heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Information gathered via the devices will help BSO and its community partners allocate resources to areas of most concern.

The use of multiple drugs at one time is a major concern. According to the December 2020 report from the United Way of Broward County Commission on Behavioral Health & Drug Prevention, data from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission shows an increasing occurrence of several substances being found among deceased persons in Broward County in 2019. In total, 92 percent of deaths from fentanyl occurred in combination with another substance, and 100 percent of fentanyl analog-related deaths, or drugs that mimic the effects of fentanyl, occurred in combination with another substance.

BSO started training on and using the devices in November 2020.

They were purchased through a collaborative partnership with the Department of Health Broward via the Overdose Data to Action grant which was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).